FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BOJ's Masai: Worried about market shocks due to global uncertainty
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 9 months ago

BOJ's Masai: Worried about market shocks due to global uncertainty

Stanley White

2 Min Read

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) new board member Takako Masai attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 30, 2016.Toru Hanai

SAITAMA, Japan (Reuters) - The election of Donald Trump as U.S. President, Brexit, and the weak state of the European Union's financial sector have been named by Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai as possible causes of future global economic weakness and wild financial market swings.

Masai said in a speech for business leaders in Saitama there is uncertainty about the economic policies that Trump will pursue. She also expressed concern that uncertainty about overseas economies could hurt sentiment in Japan.

"I am particularly worried about sudden changes in financial markets given the backdrop of rising uncertainty about the global economy," Masai said, according to the speech text.

"This could have a negative impact on already sluggish sentiment. It is important for the BOJ to manage policy so it doesn't become an unnecessary source of volatility."

This is a delicate time for the BOJ because Trump's win has sparked a global sell-off in bonds, which is testing the BOJ's ability to contain gains in yields under its new policy framework.

In September, the BOJ last switched its policy target to interest rates from expanding the monetary base.

Its main policy tools are the negative 0.1 percent interest rate it charges on a small portion of commercial bank reserves and debt purchases to keep 10-year yields around zero.

The policy has caused some confusion because traders are not sure how far the BOJ is willing to let 10-year yields rise or fall.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.