BOJ has sufficient means to exit easy policy: Deputy Governor Nakaso

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 9, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Thursday the central bank has sufficient experience and means to engineer a proper exit from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

But he said it was inappropriate to mention specific plans now on how to exit the BOJ's massive stimulus program as much will depend on economic and market conditions at the time.

"What's important now is to create an environment so that we can eventually start discussing an exit policy," Nakaso told parliament.