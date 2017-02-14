Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank will not change its bond yield targets just because global long-term interest rates are rising.

"Our monetary policy is conducted solely for the purpose of pulling Japan's economy out of deflation and achieving our 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible," Kuroda told parliament.

Under a new policy framework adopted in September, the BOJ now guides short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year government bond yield around zero percent.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)