FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Japan inflation following forecasts, 'curve control' smooth: BOJ's Masai
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 8, 2017 / 4:55 PM / 5 months ago

Japan inflation following forecasts, 'curve control' smooth: BOJ's Masai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2016.Toru Hanai/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese inflation remains in line with the central bank's most recent forecasts, one of its key policymakers Takako Masai said on Wednesday, adding that its efforts to keep key government bond yields on a tight leash have been smooth.

The BOJ said in January it expected inflation of 1.5 percent for the 2017 fiscal year which starts in April and that its 2 percent target would be hit by March 2019.

"The negative impact of the oil price has been diminished, so it (inflation) is in line with our previous expectations," Masai told reporters on the sidelines of an ICMA event in London.

Masai added that efforts to control the shape of the government bond yield curve which include keeping 10-year yields pinned near zero had been "smooth", and that recent policy measures had not accelerated a drop in liquidity in its bond market.

Reporting by Marc Jones and John Geddie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.