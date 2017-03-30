FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BOJ's Iwata says no need to buy U.S. Treasury debt
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 30, 2017 / 3:45 AM / 5 months ago

BOJ's Iwata says no need to buy U.S. Treasury debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) new Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata speaks at a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo March 21, 2013.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Thursday there is no need to buy U.S. Treasury debt now because the BOJ is able to achieve sufficient monetary easing through purchases of Japanese government bonds.

"We can achieve our 2 percent inflation target and seek an eventual exit from our quantitative easing program without buying U.S. Treasury debt," Iwata told parliament.

"Buying U.S. Treasury debt unnecessarily would be interpreted as currency intervention," which falls under the jurisdiction of the finance ministry, he said.

Iwata made the comments when asked by an opposition party lawmaker whether the BOJ, having dried up market liquidity through its massive purchases of Japanese government bonds, would embark on other steps such as buying U.S. Treasury debt.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.