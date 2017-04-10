FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Japan's Kuroda repeats resolve to maintain massive stimulus
April 10, 2017 / 12:38 AM / 4 months ago

Bank of Japan's Kuroda repeats resolve to maintain massive stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during an upper house financial committee meeting of the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan February 18, 2016.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank's resolve to maintain its massive monetary stimulus until inflation is stably above its 2 percent target.

"Japan's economy continues to recover moderately as a trend. As for the outlook, it is expected to turn to a moderate expansion," Kuroda said in a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

Under a new policy framework launched in September last year, the BOJ now guides short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year Japanese government bond yield around zero percent through aggressive asset purchases.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

