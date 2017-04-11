BOJ Kuroda says aiming for inflation backed by wage growth

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan March 24, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank is aiming for a moderate acceleration of inflation driven by increases in wages and corporate earnings.

"We won't be satisfied just because consumer inflation hits our 2 percent target. What's important is for a positive economic cycle ... to drive up inflation moderately to 2 percent," Kuroda told parliament.

He said wages have not increased as much as hoped for despite a tightening job market.