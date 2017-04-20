FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BOJ's Kuroda says geopolitical risks cloud outlook: Bloomberg TV
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 20, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 4 months ago

BOJ's Kuroda says geopolitical risks cloud outlook: Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan March 24, 2017.Toru Hanai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the country's economy is performing well but warned that geopolitical risks including escalating tensions with North Korea were clouding the global growth outlook, according to an interview with Bloomberg Television.

"There are a lot of geopolitical risks. But I do think leaders, including the U.S. leader, will deal with it in a good way," Kuroda was quoted as saying in the interview in New York on Thursday.

When asked whether such risks could spur a spike in the safe-haven yen, Kuroda said there were cases in the past where geopolitical risks pushed up the yen and "made our monetary policy difficult."

Kuroda also reiterated that the BOJ will continue with its massive asset purchases for some time, brushing aside market speculation that it will face difficulty keeping up the current pace of buying.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.