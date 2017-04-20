BOJ's Kuroda says geopolitical risks cloud outlook: Bloomberg TV

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the country's economy is performing well but warned that geopolitical risks including escalating tensions with North Korea were clouding the global growth outlook, according to an interview with Bloomberg Television.

"There are a lot of geopolitical risks. But I do think leaders, including the U.S. leader, will deal with it in a good way," Kuroda was quoted as saying in the interview in New York on Thursday.

When asked whether such risks could spur a spike in the safe-haven yen, Kuroda said there were cases in the past where geopolitical risks pushed up the yen and "made our monetary policy difficult."

Kuroda also reiterated that the BOJ will continue with its massive asset purchases for some time, brushing aside market speculation that it will face difficulty keeping up the current pace of buying.