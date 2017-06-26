TOKYO Bank of Japan policymakers focused on how best to communicate their intentions as improvements in the economy heighten market attention to the timing of an exit from ultra-easy monetary policy, a summary of opinions from the June rate review showed.

With inflation distant from the BOJ's 2 percent target, several board members called for its massive monetary stimulus to be maintained, with some stressing that achievement of the price goal will take some time.

"The price stability target cannot be achieved easily within a short time-frame. It is crucial to maintain accommodative financial conditions and keep the economy expanding as long as possible," one board member was quoted as saying.

The summary of opinions was released on Monday.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady at the June meeting, and upgraded its assessment of private consumption for the first time in six months, signaling its confidence in an export-driven economic recovery that is gaining momentum.

Growing signs of life in Japan's economy have presented the BOJ with a fresh communications challenge, pushing it to be clearer with markets on how it might dial back its stimulus - even though such a step remains a long way off.

"As the economy continues to improve, the BOJ needs to be accountable for its thinking on monetary policy to avoid raising concern among market participants," one board member was quoted as saying.

