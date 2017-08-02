FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Funo says must maintain powerful monetary easing
#Business News
August 2, 2017 / 1:51 AM / an hour ago

BOJ's Funo says must maintain powerful monetary easing

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Newly-appointed Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yukitoshi Funo speaks during his inauguration news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, July 1, 2015.Toru Hanai

SAPPORO, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Wednesday the central bank must maintain its "powerful" monetary easing stance as inflation still lacks momentum.

"Some people argue that Japan does not need to achieve (the BOJ's target of) 2 percent inflation. But when the economy is faced with a negative shock, it's important to support it by sufficiently lowering real interest rates," Funo said in a speech to business leaders in Sapporo, northern Japan.

Funo, a former Toyota executive, has voted with the majority of the board, including its decision last year to shift its policy focus to targeting interest rates from increasing the money supply.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

