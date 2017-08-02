BOJ's Funo says must maintain powerful monetary easing

FILE PHOTO: Newly-appointed Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yukitoshi Funo speaks during his inauguration news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, July 1, 2015.

SAPPORO, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Wednesday the central bank must maintain its "powerful" monetary easing stance as inflation still lacks momentum.

"Some people argue that Japan does not need to achieve (the BOJ's target of) 2 percent inflation. But when the economy is faced with a negative shock, it's important to support it by sufficiently lowering real interest rates," Funo said in a speech to business leaders in Sapporo, northern Japan.

Funo, a former Toyota executive, has voted with the majority of the board, including its decision last year to shift its policy focus to targeting interest rates from increasing the money supply.