BOJ official: Kuroda welcomes weak yen as long as in line with fundamentals

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) at the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda thinks a weak yen is a plus for the economy as long as currency moves reflect fundamentals, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Wednesday.

A weak yen is a positive for exporters but can be a negative factor for household incomes and companies that import goods, BOJ Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya said in parliament.

Amamiya is an architect of the BOJ’s quantitative easing and is in charge of an important division that determines monetary policy options.