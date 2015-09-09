FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Shirai: negative rate on excess reserves risks hurting market functions
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 9, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ Shirai: negative rate on excess reserves risks hurting market functions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man cycles in front of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said the central bank has maintained a positive interest rate on excess reserves parked at the BOJ because a negative rate may harm the intermediary function of financial institutions.

Shirai, speaking at a panel discussion in Brussels on Tuesday, said the possibility of cutting the rate on excess reserves could not be ruled out but such a move should be properly discussed taking into account the differences in market structures around the world.

Shirai, in a text of the speech issued on Wednesday, also said that once a rising price trend takes hold from the latter half of the current fiscal year to next March, inflation expectations would head gradually toward 2 percent.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.