BOJ holds rates despite overseas headwinds, stagnant inflation

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda bites his pen during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, October 7, 2015. The Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus on Wednesday, even as slumping exports and falling oil prices threaten its rosy projection that the economy is on track to hit the bank's ambitious 2 percent inflation target next year. REUTERS/Issei Kato - RTS3CHU

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan held off on expanding its massive stimulus program on Friday, preferring to preserve its dwindling policy options in the hope that the economy can overcome the drag from China’s slowdown without additional monetary support.

But the central bank is likely to remain under pressure to expand its already massive asset-buying program as slumping energy costs, weak exports, and a fragile recovery in household spending keep inflation well short of its 2 percent target.

In a twice-yearly outlook report, the BOJ cut its rosy price forecasts and pushed back by around six months the expected timing for hitting its 2 percent inflation target.

The report also warned that overseas headwinds, such as China’s slowdown and sluggish emerging market demand, posed “strong downside risks” to Japan’s economic outlook.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, however, maintained his optimism that the economy will sustain a moderate recovery as exports and output pick up.

“The timing for achieving the price target has been delayed but this is largely due to the effect of energy price falls,” Kuroda told a news conference.

“The price trend is improving steadily and inflation is likely to head toward 2 percent as the effect of oil price falls dissipates,” he said.

At Friday’s meeting, the BOJ maintained its pledge to increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($662 billion) through aggressive asset purchases.

The BOJ said it now expects consumer inflation to reach 2 percent in the latter half of next fiscal year, instead of the earlier projected April-September first half of that year.

GLIMMER OF HOPE

Japan’s economy contracted in April-June and may shrink again in July-September on weak exports. Many analysts say any rebound in the current quarter will be too weak for the BOJ to achieve its 2 percent inflation target next year.

Economists were split on whether the BOJ will pull the policy-easing trigger on Friday, although market bets leaned toward no action after a recent run of positive data.

Core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in the year to September, a second monthly drop, while household spending slid even as job availability hit a two-decade high, data showed on Friday.

Some BOJ policymakers have worried that sluggish demand in emerging Asian markets could hurt both output and corporate confidence badly enough to delay planned capital investment and wage hikes.

Those concerns eased somewhat after data on Thursday showed factory production rose 1.0 percent in September.

BOJ officials have said economic conditions are much better now than last October, when it surprised markets by easing policy after spending took a direct hit from a sales tax hike, and companies were in no mood to raise wages.

But wage growth remains subdued and households are reluctant to spend due to the rising cost of living from a weak yen, which drives up import prices.

The BOJ considers “shunto” wage hike negotiations between business and labor unions, which kick off from year-end, as key to whether inflation will accelerate sustainably.

“I expect the BOJ to be on hold for the rest of the year,” said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“If it was to take action this year, that would be to support wage hikes at ‘shunto’ and the best time to do so should have been this month.”

($1 = 120.8700 yen)