BOJ's Funo says ready to ease again if risks materialize

Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yukitoshi Funo arrives at his inauguration news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

KOBE, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Wednesday the central bank won’t hesitate expanding monetary stimulus again if risks threaten to derail a fragile economic recovery.

But he acknowledged that there were limits to how deep the central bank can push interest rates into negative territory, adding that the next easing step may not necessarily take the form of another rate cut.

“What’s clear is we can’t keep cutting rates forever. At some point, we’ll reach a level” considered as the floor for rates, Funo told reporters after meeting business leaders in Kobe, western Japan.

“If there are risks, we won’t hesitate deploying further steps,” he said, when asked whether the BOJ would ease again in coming months if risks to the economy that it tried to forestall with its January monetary easing materialize.

Funo was among those on the nine-member board who voted for the BOJ’s decision in January to adopt a negative interest rate policy to prevent external risks, such as slowing emerging market demand, from delaying a sustained end to deflation.

The move has come under fire from lawmakers and financial institutions for failing to boost stock prices or arrest an unwelcome rise in the yen.

Funo defended January’s policy action, saying he had “no doubts” that pushing down already-low borrowing costs would boost corporate profits and capital expenditure.

The former Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) executive also said central banks do not, and cannot, control short-term currency moves with monetary policy.

“It’s true currency moves are among the channels in which monetary policy affects the economy ... But exchange rates move on various factors beside Japanese monetary policy,” he said.

Funo sidestepped the question on what steps the BOJ could opt for if it were to ease again, saying it will depend on economic conditions at the time.

“It may not necessarily be (just) rate cuts,” Funo said, adding that the BOJ could mix more asset purchases with further rate cuts.

He also warned that while Japan’s economy continued to recover moderately, sluggish emerging market demand and volatile financial markets may hurt exports and capital expenditure.

Japan’s economy shrank in the final quarter of 2015 as sluggish global demand hurt exports. The gloomy global outlook has led some analysts to predict another contraction in the current quarter that will push Japan back into technical recession - defined as two straight quarters of negative growth.