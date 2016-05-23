FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BOJ deputy governor Nakaso defends negative rate policy
May 23, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

BOJ deputy governor Nakaso defends negative rate policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 9, 2015.Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso on Monday defended the central bank's negative interest rate policy, saying that concerns it will undermine financial intermediation were unfounded.

"Given accommodative financial conditions, the real economy has evidently improved" with the employment and household income situation having recovered steadily, Nakaso said in a speech to a seminar hosted by Keio University.

Nakaso also said monetary easing and structural reforms were both needed for Japan to eradicate deflation and achieve sustainable economic growth.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
