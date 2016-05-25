FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: Economy recovering but consumption lacks strength
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 25, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

BOJ Kuroda: Economy recovering but consumption lacks strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a seminar in Tokyo, Japan, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the economy continued to recover moderately, but acknowledged that private consumption was disappointingly weak.

“It’s true that consumption isn’t strong enough,” Kuroda told parliament, adding that rises in wages and household income were crucial for consumers to boost spending.

Kuroda dismissed the idea of changing or watering down the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target, when urged by an opposition lawmaker to make it a long-term goal instead of one with a specific time frame.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

