Japanese stocks, yen down as markets on edge before BOJ verdict
HONG KONG Japanese stocks and the yen were down in a volatile session for Asian markets on Wednesday as investors nervously waited on the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan on Wednesday decided to adopt a target for long-term interest rates in an overhaul of its massive stimulus program.
The BOJ maintained the 0.1 percent negative interest rate it applies to some of the excess reserves that financial institutions park with the central bank.
But it abandoned its base money target and instead set a "yield curve control" under which it will buy long-term government bonds to keep 10-year bond yields around current levels of zero percent.
The BOJ said it would continue to buy long-term government bonds at a pace so that the balance of its holdings increases by 80 trillion yen ($781 billion) per year.
($1 = 102.4100 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)
HONG KONG Japanese stocks and the yen were down in a volatile session for Asian markets on Wednesday as investors nervously waited on the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting.
U.S. Senate lawmakers excoriated Wells Fargo & Co's chief on Tuesday for his oversight of the bank as it opened 2 million bogus customer accounts, potentially laying the groundwork for new rules and reviving questions of whether banks are "too big to fail."
NEW YORK Mylan NV faced new scrutiny over price hikes for its anti-allergy EpiPen on Tuesday, with U.S. lawmakers calling for a probe of oversight of the company’s rebates to government healthcare plans, while West Virginia said it was investigating whether Mylan defrauded its Medicaid department.