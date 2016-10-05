FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BOJ Kuroda: interest rates would rise when 2 percent price goal is met
October 5, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

BOJ Kuroda: interest rates would rise when 2 percent price goal is met

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2016.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that interest rates would rise when the central bank's 2 percent inflation target is achieved although it's unlikely borrowing costs would increase anytime soon.

"It is unthinkable that long-term interest rates would stay around zero percent when the 2 percent price goal is achieved," Kuroda told a parliament committee.

"If (further) easing is necessary, interest rates could be lowered further as needed. On the other hand, interest rates would rise if the price stability target is met."

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

