BOJ Kuroda: interest rates would rise when 2 percent price goal is met

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that interest rates would rise when the central bank's 2 percent inflation target is achieved although it's unlikely borrowing costs would increase anytime soon.

"It is unthinkable that long-term interest rates would stay around zero percent when the 2 percent price goal is achieved," Kuroda told a parliament committee.

"If (further) easing is necessary, interest rates could be lowered further as needed. On the other hand, interest rates would rise if the price stability target is met."