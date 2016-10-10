FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kuroda reiterates BOJ may push back inflation goal timetable: report
October 10, 2016 / 8:14 AM / a year ago

Kuroda reiterates BOJ may push back inflation goal timetable: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2016.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the central bank may push back the forecast date for which it plans to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Kuroda said "it may take slightly more months to reach the 2 percent rate," in an interview with Bloomberg. The BOJ currently forecasts that the 2 percent inflation goal will be reached in the coming fiscal year, which will run through March 2018.

The BOJ governor has repeatedly said there was strong uncertainty on whether the target could be met within such a timeframe, signaling it could be pushed back again when the central bank reviews its growth and inflation forecasts in October.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk

