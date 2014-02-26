FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Ishida: Not worried about economy undershooting BOJ's forecasts
February 26, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ Ishida: Not worried about economy undershooting BOJ's forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAITAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said on Wednesday he is not seriously worried about the economy undershooting the central bank’s main scenario and that he expects a positive economy cycle to continue after a sales tax hike in April.

The BOJ is not debating whether to adjust its monetary policy based on any predetermined scenarios, Ishida told reporters in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

The BOJ maintained its expansionary monetary policy last week and extended special loan programs to help buoy economic growth, signaling its resolve to keep the positive mood generated by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s reflationary policies from fading.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
