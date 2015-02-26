FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Ishida: No need now to cut 0.1 pct floor on money market rates
February 26, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ Ishida: No need now to cut 0.1 pct floor on money market rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida on Thursday signaled that he saw no need now to cut a 0.1 percent floor the central bank sets on money market rates.

Ishida, a former banking executive, proposed in 2012 to cut the 0.1 percent interest the BOJ pays on excess reserves financial institutions park with the central bank on the view it may help weaken the yen. The proposal was turned down by the nine-member board.

“The circumstances surrounding Japan’s economy, including movements of the yen, have changed dramatically since then,” he told a news conference, when asked whether could make such a proposal again.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

