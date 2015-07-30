FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ Ishida: Unproductive to focus narrowly on timing for hitting price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kyoto, JAPAN (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said on Thursday it was unproductive to focus too much on the specific timing for achieving the central bank’s inflation target.

“The BOJ’s inflation target is a flexible one ... and the bank should ultimately decide under its own responsibility whether the target has been met taking into account various factors,” the former banking executive told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Kyoto, western Japan.

“What’s important is for many people to become more convinced that inflation will reach around 2 percent and stabilize there.”

The BOJ has repeatedly pushed back the timing for hitting its inflation target as price growth stalled due to the effect of last year’s oil rout and weak consumption. It now expects the target to be met by around September next year.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
