Bank of Japan's Ishida warns of cost of prolonging ultra-easy policy

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan should end deflation and normalize ultra-loose monetary policy as soon as possible to avoid destabilizing the country’s banking system, the central bank’s board member Koji Ishida said on Thursday.

“We must ensure that Japan’s banking system, which is now resilient ... doesn’t become too weak” by keeping interest rates ultra-low for too long, the former banker told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Fukuoka, southern Japan.

The BOJ unexpectedly cut a benchmark interest rate below zero last month, stunning investors with another bold move to stimulate the economy as volatile markets and slowing global growth threaten its efforts to overcome deflation.