BOJ's Iwata: if growth strategy stalls, Japan could have low growth
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Iwata: if growth strategy stalls, Japan could have low growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said that if the government’s growth strategy stalls, the country could be stuck with low growth and mild inflation, according to the text of a speech published on Tuesday.

Iwata said he strongly expects the government’s growth strategy to take steps to raise Japan’s potential growth rate, according to the text.

The BOJ is not relying on a depreciation of the yen to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, Iwata said.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
