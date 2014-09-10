BOJ Deputy Gov Iwata: Weak yen alone won't push up prices

KANAZAWA Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Wednesday a weak yen may briefly push up prices but that alone cannot accelerate consumer inflation in the long term.

“I‘m not saying that without yen declines, we can’t achieve our 2 percent inflation target. There are various channels under which our monetary policy affects prices, including a narrowing of the output gap,” Iwata told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Kanazawa, a city of the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa.

The BOJ has stood pat since deploying an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.