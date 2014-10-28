FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Iwata: Uncertainty exists on timing for meeting price goal
October 28, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Iwata: Uncertainty exists on timing for meeting price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Tuesday he sees no need to revise a law guaranteeing the central bank’s independence from government interference just because its 2 percent target cannot be achieved in two years.

“It’s not set in stone like a train timetable. There is uncertainty” over exactly when Japan will see inflation accelerate to the BOJ’s 2 percent target, Iwata told parliament.

“What is important is for the BOJ to act ... and make the utmost efforts to achieve 2 percent inflation,” he said.

In deploying its stimulus program last April, the BOJ pledged to boost base money to hit its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
