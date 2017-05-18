BOJ Deputy Governor Iwata: No decision yet on how to end easy monetary policy

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo June 24, 2013.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Thursday that no decision has been made on how the central bank will eventually withdraw its monetary stimulus program.

"It's true that raising interest the BOJ pays on excess reserves (that financial institutions park with the central bank) could be among tools" the BOJ might use when it exits ultra-easy monetary policy, Iwata told parliament.

"But no decision has been made on specific ways to exit," he said.