BOJ Kuroda: Japan economy on track, G20 to debate emerging market slowdown
#Business News
February 18, 2014 / 7:34 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: Japan economy on track, G20 to debate emerging market slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that Japan’s economy was moving in line with the central bank’s forecasts, suggesting that no imminent expansion of monetary policy was necessary.

He also said this week’s Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting will likely discuss slowing emerging market growth although he stuck to the view that robust growth in the advanced economies will gradually help emerging nations to stage a rebound.

“If risks materialize, we will not hesitate adjusting policy, but for now Japan’s economy is on track and moving in line with our forecasts,” Kuroda told a news conference.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and maintained its upbeat view on the economy, unfazed by the latest emerging market rout and weaker-than-expected GDP data for final quarter of last year.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
