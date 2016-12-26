BOJ's Kuroda says global economy entering new phase post-crisis

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the global economy seems to be entering a new phase and finally putting behind the negative legacy of the global financial crisis.

The BOJ's new policy framework aimed at keeping long-term interest rates around zero percent will help maximize the benefits of global tailwinds for Japan's economy, Kuroda said.

"By implementing this policy framework in an appropriate manner, the BOJ can take advantage of the recovery momentum of the global economy to produce an even greater driving force for Japan's economy," he said in a speech at Keidanren, Japan's biggest business lobby.