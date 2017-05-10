BOJ Governor Kuroda says global uncertainties remain top risk for Japan economy

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday overseas developments, such as uncertainty over U.S. economic policies and geopolitical risks around the world, remained the biggest risks for Japan's economic recovery.

"Japan's economic recovery has taken hold more firmly," reflecting improvement in the global economy, Kuroda told a seminar.

"While global economic growth is gaining momentum, various uncertainties remain" that could weigh on Japanese consumer and corporate sentiment, he said.