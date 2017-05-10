FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2017 / 3:58 AM / 3 months ago

BOJ Governor Kuroda says global uncertainties remain top risk for Japan economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday overseas developments, such as uncertainty over U.S. economic policies and geopolitical risks around the world, remained the biggest risks for Japan's economic recovery.

"Japan's economic recovery has taken hold more firmly," reflecting improvement in the global economy, Kuroda told a seminar.

"While global economic growth is gaining momentum, various uncertainties remain" that could weigh on Japanese consumer and corporate sentiment, he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing

