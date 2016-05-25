FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ ready to ease if FX moves affect price goal: Kuroda
May 25, 2016

BOJ ready to ease if FX moves affect price goal: Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank is ready to take additional monetary easing steps if yen moves, as well as any other factors, threaten achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.

“It is desirable for currencies to move stably in a manner that reflects economic fundamentals, but markets do not always move this way,” Kuroda told parliament.

“If foreign exchange moves, as with other factors, affect our ability to meet our price target, we would take additional easing steps,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
