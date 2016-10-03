Bank of Japan's new policy framework is not tapering: Kuroda

Men walk toward the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank's new policy framework would not result in a tapering of its massive asset-buying program.

"We will continue with our ultra-loose monetary policy to achieve 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible," Kuroda told parliament.

"It is possible to ease policy further" by deepening negative interest rates, cutting the BOJ's 10-year government bond yield target or expanding asset purchases, he said.