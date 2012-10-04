Japan Economics Minister likely to attend BOJ meeting Friday: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s new Economics Minister Seiji Maehara will likely attend the Bank of Japan’s policy-setting meeting on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Maehara, who was appointed to his post on Monday in a cabinet reshuffle, has called for the central bank to take bolder action to stimulate the economy and beat deflation, such as by buying foreign bonds.

Many market players expect the BOJ to keep monetary policy unchanged at its two-day review that ends on Friday, after having loosened policy in September.

Two government representatives, one from the finance ministry and another from the Cabinet Office, which Maehara heads, can attend the BOJ’s policy-setting meetings. They cannot vote but may express their views and propose a request to delay a vote on policy. It is rare for cabinet ministers to attend, and usually a subordinate goes in their place.