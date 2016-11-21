FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BOJ's Masai: Too early to say fixed-rate ops will always go smoothly
November 21, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BOJ's Masai: Too early to say fixed-rate ops will always go smoothly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAITAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai said on Monday it was too early to conclude that the BOJ's new fixed-rate debt-buying operation will always go smoothly, but that the policy tool was successful last week in slowing gains in yields.

On Thursday, the BOJ launched its first fixed-rate debt-purchasing operation to bring down bond yields after overhauling its policy framework in September to target the sharp of the yield curve.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

