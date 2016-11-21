BOJ's Masai: Too early to say fixed-rate ops will always go smoothly

SAITAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai said on Monday it was too early to conclude that the BOJ's new fixed-rate debt-buying operation will always go smoothly, but that the policy tool was successful last week in slowing gains in yields.

On Thursday, the BOJ launched its first fixed-rate debt-purchasing operation to bring down bond yields after overhauling its policy framework in September to target the sharp of the yield curve.