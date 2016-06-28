Japan government, BOJ to hold meeting on market developments on Wednesday: sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government and the central bank will hold a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss market developments in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, government sources said on Tuesday.
Such meetings may be held on a regular basis as financial markets remain volatile, the sources said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe summoned a similar meeting on Monday, where he instructed Finance Minister Taro Aso to stay alert to recent currency market developments.
Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Minami Funakoshi, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong