Japan government, BOJ to hold meeting on market developments on Wednesday: sources

A news photographer take photos of monitors displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against British pound (top) and Japan's Nikkei share average at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo, Japan, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government and the central bank will hold a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss market developments in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, government sources said on Tuesday.

Such meetings may be held on a regular basis as financial markets remain volatile, the sources said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe summoned a similar meeting on Monday, where he instructed Finance Minister Taro Aso to stay alert to recent currency market developments.