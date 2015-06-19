FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Japan to cut number of policy-setting meetings from next year
#Business News
June 19, 2015

Bank of Japan to cut number of policy-setting meetings from next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it will reduce the number of policy-setting meetings it holds each year to eight from the current 14, starting next year, in line with a trend among global central banks.

The Japanese central bank also said it will issue long-term economic and price forecasts in January, April, July and October each year. Now, it issues such reports in April and October.

The European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve also each hold eight policy-setting meetings a year.

Under current law governing the central bank’s operations, the BOJ now holds one meeting each month except for April and October, when it holds two meetings.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim Coghill

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
