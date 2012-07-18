FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ June minutes: shouldn't rule out policy options
#Business News
July 18, 2012 / 12:06 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ June minutes: shouldn't rule out policy options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - A few Bank of Japan board members said the central bank should not rule out any policy options as Europe’s debt crisis could harm the economy, minutes of the central bank’s June 14-15 meeting showed on Wednesday.

Some members also said Japanese business and household sentiment could suffer if Europe’s debt problems lead to a rise in the yen.

The central bank set a 1 percent inflation target and boosted asset purchases in February in a show of its determination to beat deflation. It followed up with another increase in asset purchases in April.

Last week the BOJ lowered the amount of money it offers in fixed-rate market operations and increased the amount of short-term debt it buys in a technical adjustment to allow it to better pump money into the economy.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
