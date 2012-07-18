BOJ June minutes: shouldn't rule out policy options

TOKYO (Reuters) - A few Bank of Japan board members said the central bank should not rule out any policy options as Europe’s debt crisis could harm the economy, minutes of the central bank’s June 14-15 meeting showed on Wednesday.

Some members also said Japanese business and household sentiment could suffer if Europe’s debt problems lead to a rise in the yen.

The central bank set a 1 percent inflation target and boosted asset purchases in February in a show of its determination to beat deflation. It followed up with another increase in asset purchases in April.

Last week the BOJ lowered the amount of money it offers in fixed-rate market operations and increased the amount of short-term debt it buys in a technical adjustment to allow it to better pump money into the economy.