BOJ minutes: One member said weak yen pushing up prices more than before

A security guard salutes at the entrance of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - One member of the Bank of Japan policy board said it is possible that the weak yen is having a bigger impact on pushing up consumer prices than previously thought, minutes of the central bank’s March 10-11 meeting showed on Friday.

Board members agreed that the economy and consumer prices are moving in line with the central bank’s main scenario, the minutes showed.

Members also agreed that the increase in the sales tax will not derail consumer spending as the labor market and wages are improving.

The BOJ kept policy steady at the meeting. At a subsequent meeting on April 7-8 the BOJ also stood pat on policy.

The central bank has stood pat since launching an intense burst of stimulus last April, when it pledged to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases in a county mired in deflation for 15 years.