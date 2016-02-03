FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ policymakers agreed price trend improving in Dec: minutes
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 3, 2016 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ policymakers agreed price trend improving in Dec: minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the feasibility of adopting supplementary steps for their massive stimulus program, though they agreed that the broad price trend was improving steadily, minutes of their December rate review showed on Wednesday.

“The members agreed that there was no need to adjust monetary policy now as underlying trend inflation was improving steadily,” according to the minutes of the Dec. 17-18 meeting.

A few of them said that fine-tuning the BOJ’s “quantitative and qualitative easing” (QQE) would allow the central bank to swiftly ease if needed, the minutes showed.

At the December meeting, the BOJ adopted several steps to fine-tune QQE such as extending the average duration of government bonds it purchases. At a subsequent meeting in January, the BOJ stunned markets by deploying negative interest rates while maintaining QQE.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.