BOJ's Morimoto: will carefully scrutinize costs, benefits of options

KOCHI, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto said on Wednesday the central bank will carefully scrutinize the costs and benefits of various policy options, including buying longer dated Japanese government bonds, in conducting monetary policy.

He also said the central bank’s board members generally see upside and downside risks to Japan’s economy as roughly balanced.

Morimoto made the comments in a news conference after meeting business leaders in Kochi, western Japan.