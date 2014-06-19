FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Morimoto: CPI to accelerate in second half of this fiscal year
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Morimoto: CPI to accelerate in second half of this fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AKITA Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto said on Thursday consumer inflation will accelerate from the latter half of the current fiscal year ending in March 2015, as prices are rising for a broader range of goods, reflecting an economic recovery.

Morimoto, however, said Japan’s exports are “somewhat weak recently” and “lacking momentum,” mainly due to sluggish demand in East Asian markets.

Upside risks for exports include the chance such Asian markets rebound, while downside risks point to the chance growth in the region slumps, he said.

“We need to look at both upside and downside risks, when looking at the trend,” Morimoto told a news conference.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.