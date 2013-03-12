BOJ deputy governor nominee Nakaso: Must watch for drawbacks of easy policy

Hiroshi Nakaso, Japanese government's nominee to become the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) deputy governor, attends a hearing session at the upper house of the parliament in Tokyo March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must watch out for potential drawbacks of aggressive monetary easing but current economic conditions allow for the central bank to continue loosening policy further, Hiroshi Nakaso, the government’s nominee for deputy BOJ governor, said on Tuesday.

In confirmation hearings at the upper house of parliament, Nakaso also said government efforts to curb public debt would be important to maintain market trust in Japan’s finances.