BOJ Nakaso says may adjust policy if risks threaten price goal
February 6, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ Nakaso says may adjust policy if risks threaten price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Thursday the central bank will take necessary policy adjustments if risks threaten the achievement of its price target, warning of the potential fallout from the recent emerging market rout.

“It’s important to steadily proceed with the BOJ’s current qualitative and quantitative monetary easing,” Nakaso told parliament.

“But financial markets, including those for emerging economies, are making jittery movements. If some kind of risk materializes, we will take necessary policy adjustments to ensure achievement of our 2 percent price target,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau

