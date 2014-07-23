BOJ Deputy Governor Nakaso says impact of sales tax hike subsiding

SHIZUOKA Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Wednesday that the economy is continuing to recover moderately as a trend with the pain on household spending from a sales tax hike in April easing.

But he warned that the sales tax hike works to reduce real household income, and therefore its impact on consumption must be closely monitored.

“Taken together, household spending remains firm as improvements in job and wage conditions continue,” he told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Shizuoka, eastern Japan.