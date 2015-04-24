FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia must boost infrastructure investment: BOJ's Nakaso
April 24, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Asia must boost infrastructure investment: BOJ's Nakaso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asia must expand infrastructure investment and make its markets more resilient to global shocks to continue achieving high economic growth, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday.

“There are still some Asian economies where insufficient infrastructure is bottlenecking industrial advancement,” Nakaso said in a symposium on asset management in Asia.

Nakaso, one of the BOJ’s two deputy governors, has deep expertise on global financial markets as a career central banker having dealt with the turmoil triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

