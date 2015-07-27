FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Nakaso calls for swift Greek bank recapitalization
July 27, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ's Nakaso calls for swift Greek bank recapitalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUMAMOTO, Japan (Reuters) - Europe should take swift action to recapitalize Greek banks for the sake of economic stability in the region, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.

“The situation surrounding Greece remains highly uncertain,” Nakaso told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Kumamoto, southern Japan.

“It’s very important that Greek banks that lack capital are quickly recapitalized ... I say this from the precious lessons Japan learned from its past banking crisis,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

