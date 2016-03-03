FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Nakaso: Deeper rate cuts technically possible
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 3, 2016 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ Nakaso: Deeper rate cuts technically possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAHA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Thursday the bank’s current policy framework makes it technically possible to push interest rates deeper into negative territory.

“We’ll look to see if there is room to take further policy steps as many times as needed to eradicate deflation,” Nakaso told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Naha, a city in the southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.

Nakaso has voted for the BOJ’s monetary easing steps including its decision in January to adopt negative interest rates in a fresh attempt to reflate the economy out of stagnation.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.