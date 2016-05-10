BOJ's Nakaso: Positive effect of negative rates to appear over time

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Tuesday it will take some time for the positive effects of the central bank’s negative interest rate policy to spread to the economy and prices.

“Financial markets have been unstable reflecting uncertainty over the outlook for emerging economies ... Amid such headwinds, it takes time for the positive effects (of the BOJ’s policy) to appear,” Nakaso told parliament.

The BOJ stunned markets in January by adopting a negative interest rate policy in a fresh attempt to spur growth and accelerate inflation toward its 2 percent target.

But the move has failed to arrest an unwelcome rise in the yen or stock price falls, drawing criticism from lawmakers for confusing rather than calming markets.