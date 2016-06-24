FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BOJ's Nakaso says ready to ease if needed, watching risks
June 24, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

BOJ's Nakaso says ready to ease if needed, watching risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday the central bank is ready to ease monetary policy further if needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, while scrutinizing risks to the economic and price outlook.

On the British vote to leave the European Union, Nakaso said the BOJ will work closely with domestic and overseas authorities and ensure that steps are taken to stabilize markets, including through using existing swap arrangements with other central banks.

Nakaso made the remarks in a speech at a meeting of Japanese trust associations.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
