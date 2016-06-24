BOJ's Nakaso says ready to ease if needed, watching risks

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday the central bank is ready to ease monetary policy further if needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, while scrutinizing risks to the economic and price outlook.

On the British vote to leave the European Union, Nakaso said the BOJ will work closely with domestic and overseas authorities and ensure that steps are taken to stabilize markets, including through using existing swap arrangements with other central banks.

Nakaso made the remarks in a speech at a meeting of Japanese trust associations.