BOJ's Nakaso dismisses idea of buying foreign bonds to affect forex

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso on Thursday dismissed the possibility of the central bank buying foreign bonds for the purpose of weakening the yen.

When asked about calls from some academics such as premier Shinzo Abe's adviser Koichi Hamada for the BOJ to buy foreign bonds, Nakaso said he couldn't comment because he did not know in what context such calls are being made.

"The BOJ conducts monetary policy for the domestic purpose of hitting its inflation target, not for influencing exchange rates," he told reporters.