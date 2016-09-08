FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BOJ's Nakaso dismisses idea of buying foreign bonds to affect forex
September 8, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

BOJ's Nakaso dismisses idea of buying foreign bonds to affect forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso on Thursday dismissed the possibility of the central bank buying foreign bonds for the purpose of weakening the yen.

When asked about calls from some academics such as premier Shinzo Abe's adviser Koichi Hamada for the BOJ to buy foreign bonds, Nakaso said he couldn't comment because he did not know in what context such calls are being made.

"The BOJ conducts monetary policy for the domestic purpose of hitting its inflation target, not for influencing exchange rates," he told reporters.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
